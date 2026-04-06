Derby would hold on to win 2-0 over Stoke, keeping their hopes of making a promotion playoff spot alive. Agyemang has been one of the club's key players, scoring 10 goals in 37 league appearances.

Derby manager John Eustace said after the match that the striker had gone for a scan, with the extent of the injury not yet confirmed.

“No [update] yet. He’s gone off for a scan, so we’ll wait and see the results of that,” Derby manager John Eustace said, according to The Guardian. “It’s not [nice to see]. We don’t want to lose any players. We don’t want to see any players coming off on a stretcher. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as what it might be. Until we get the scan results, we’ll have to wait and see.”