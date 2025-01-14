USMNT star Weston McKennie grabs an assist as Juventus salvage respectable point against Serie A title contenders Atalanta

GettyTom HindleUSMNT star Weston McKennie grabs an assist as Juventus salvage respectable point against Serie A title contenders AtalantaJuventusW. McKennieSerie AAtalanta vs JuventusAtalantaUSAThe American set up Juve's opening goal, but the Bianconeri were unable to hold onto their advantage in a 1-1 drawArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWeston McKennie provided tidy assist for Pierre KaluluAtalanta equalized in the 78th minuteJuventus draw for the 13th time this seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱