USMNT star Tyler Adams hits the beach with girlfriend Sarah Schmidt and their infant son as he steps up injury recovery with tennis practice while waiting for Copa America squad news
Tyler Adams is looking to relax and recharge ahead of Copa America duty, with the USMNT star hitting the beach with his family and playing tennis.
- Injuries have held midfielder back
- Made just four appearances in 2023-24
- Hoping to figure for his country at home event