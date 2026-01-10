FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-UTRECHT-EINDOHOVENAFP
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT star Ricardo Pepi set to miss two months after suffering arm injury while scoring another goal for PSV

U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi suffered an arm injury in his first game back for PSV after the Eredivisie's winter break. The injury came as Pepi scored a goal, extending a recent hot streak that will now be put on hold with the striker eyeing a two-month absence.

    Pepi's injury

    The incident happened in the 23rd minute of Saturday's clash with Excelsior. With PSV already up 1-0, Pepi broke through on the back post to get onto the end of a Guus Til pass. While the American did get to the ball and finish the play, his sliding effort saw his plant arm bend at a bad angle, and after staying down, Pepi was quickly substituted out of the match, ending his day early.

    Shortly after the match, PSV released an update on the striker's status, revealing he'll be sidelined for a few months.

    "Ricardo Pepi has suffered a forearm fracture," the club said. " The 23-year-old forward will undergo surgery tomorrow. Pepi is expected to be sidelined for about two months."

    Bad timing for Pepi

    The injury comes at the worst possible time for Pepi, who went through a similar situation last January. Amid a goalscoring run to close 2024 and open 2025, Pepi suffered a season-ending knee injury that didn't fully heal until the fall. Once healthy, though, Pepi began a fantastic run of form, and, with his goal on Saturday, brought his total this season up to 11. Eight have come in the Eredivisie in just 716 minutes.

    Last season, Pepi's run of form drew interest from Premier League sides, and this season's run was doing the same. Reports indicated that Fulham had made a large offer for the striker, but PSV sporting director Earnie Stewart remained adamant that Pepi wasn't for sale. Now, though, everyone will be solely focused on Pepi's recovery, which should come well before the USMNT decides on a World Cup roster.

    What comes next?

    PSV went on to win Saturday's match, 5-1, extending their lead atop the Eredivisie. With the win, they're 14 points clear of second place and will now head to games against Den Bosch in the cup and Fortuna Sittard in the league next week. 

    As for the USMNT, Mauricio Pochettino's side will reconvene in March for friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. 

