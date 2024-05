USMNT star Christian Pulisic ‘thankful’ to be in same category as Ballon d’Or winner Kaka – with AC Milan forward reflecting on ‘fantastic’ first season at San Siro Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic is “thankful” to be in the same category as World Cup winner Kaka, with the USMNT ace enjoying a “fantastic” first year at AC Milan.