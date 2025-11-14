Getty/GOAL
USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals ‘embarrassing’ initiation song at AC Milan & explains how Luka Modric avoided a similar fate with iPhone gifts
Honorary Milanista: Captain America is thriving in Italy
Pulisic moved to Italy in the summer of 2023 when bringing a four-year, Champions League-winning stint with Premier League giants Chelsea to a close. He settled quickly in new surroundings, registering 15 goals across his debut campaign. That bar was raised to 17 efforts last term.
The 27-year-old has endeared himself to another passionate fan base, with ‘Captain America’ now considered to be an honorary Milanista. He has also proved his worth to those that he shares the field with, although many may have fault to pick with his singing ability.
Stick to the day job: Pulisic reveals choice of initiation song
Pulisic is not the type to speak his mind on a regular basis, but begrudgingly accepted that he had to stand up and showcase his vocal talents when joining Milan. He still cringes when thinking about that episode and now wishes that he had taken the same approach as Ballon d’Or-winning colleague Modric by putting his hand into his pocket instead.
Discussing his adjustment to life with the Rossoneri, Pulisic told Paramount+: “I don’t make myself heard vocally; I’m more reserved, quiet in the group. It’s my personality in life; people can see it. But I’ve grown a bit in my career, and I’m not afraid to speak my mind.
“Did Modric give us iPhones as an initiation rite? Yes, I didn’t know this had come out. I don’t know if I should confirm it, but yes. You should sing in front of the team. But when you’re Luka Modric and you’ve won the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League, you can skip that process. And then you don’t say no to new iPhones. It’s a win-win situation.
“My initiation song? It’s embarrassing. I sang Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’, I thought it was appropriate. I think I did something similar at Chelsea. It’s the worst moment in the world. I hate it; it makes me cringe. You see people so uncomfortable.”
Documentary star: Why private Pulisic allowed cameras into his life
Pulisic does his best to keep himself out of the spotlight as much as possible - although his ever-growing celebrity status makes that difficult. He does not showcase his life on social media, but did star in a documentary for Paramount+ in 2024.
He added on that venture and keeping his life private: “It’s not that I don’t trust it [social media], but I don’t want to add extra voices about myself. Some people are more adept at sharing their lives, and that’s fine. I’m more of a private person; it’s a personal decision. I don’t check social media much. Sure, you see news and stuff, but it’s easier to delete apps to avoid negative comments.
“I’ve always asked myself, ‘Why did I do the documentary?’. No, come on, it wasn’t that bad. I always made it clear that I didn’t want a big crew following me. It was hard to let people into my life, but it was the right thing to do in view of the World Championships to inspire kids. It was about sharing what I’ve experienced in my career, and it was difficult. I’ve seen almost all of it, but some things are hard to rewatch. Hearing you talk a lot is not something I like.”
Home World Cup: Pulisic ready to star for the USMNT in 2026
Pulisic will always prefer to do his talking on the field. He is being freed to do that again after recovering from another fitness setback, but has not been included in the latest USMNT squad. He will, however, figure prominently in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans - potentially as skipper of his country - when a home World Cup is enjoyed during the summer of 2026.
