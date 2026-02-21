USMNT’s Malik Tillman says he’d love to play for Arsenal one day, praises Mikel Arteta’s system

Tillman's comments would seem a bit curious given Arsenal's style of football. Although the Gunners tend to have the ball for large periods of the game, they rely heavily on set pieces, and don't get much production from their attacking midfielders. Martin Odegaard, Tillman's most obvious comparison has acombined five goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

When pushed on that, Tillman asserted it is just part of a more physical league.

"It's part of the game. If you watch them in the Champions League, it's a different style of play. The Premier League has also changed a little bit in terms of the way they play. But if you watch the Champions League, it's a different Arsenal," Tillman said.