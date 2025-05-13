AFC Sunderland v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
USMNT's Haji Wright, Coventry City crash out of EFL Championship promotion playoffs with heartbreaking extra time loss to Sunderland

H. WrightUSASunderland vs CoventrySunderlandCoventryChampionship

A 121st-minute winner for Sunderland secured them a berth into the promotion playoff finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory

  • Coventry City fall to Sunderland 3-2 over two legs
  • USMNT's Wright starts both legs, but ends playoffs scoreless
  • Sky Blues to remain in English Championship in the 2025-26 season
