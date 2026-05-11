Will the USMNT deliver? Can Lionel Messi’s Argentina repeat? - Five burning World Cup questions with the tournament one month out

It is official: we are one month out from the World Cup. And that's a compelling thing. Suddenly, everything feels a bit more real. There are no barriers now, no avoiding the tournament. Title races are all-but settled. Sure, there are a few European finals to play, but even those are lost in the shadow of what will, in all likelihood, be the most significant sporting event the world has ever seen.

But what still needs settling? What will happen here? Well, there are a few storylines to follow. The USMNT are one of them. Their situation at the moment is intriguing: for every goalscoring streak there is a superstar starved of success. Will they be any good?

And then there's Argentina. They completed a long-overdue feat by winning the World Cup for a third time in 2022 - yet repeating these things is immensely difficult. Can they do what no team has managed since 1962 and achieve back-to-back glory? GOAL looks at that and five burning questions with a month to go until the 2026 World Cup.