AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams declared 'ready' to return to pitch for Bournemouth after missing one match

T. AdamsUSABournemouthBournemouth vs West HamWest HamPremier League

The U.S. international missed the Cherries' last match vs. Ipswich Town due to a knock, but he's back

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tyler Adams set to return for Bournemouth
  • Was held out of Ipswich match as precaution
  • Seeking fifth start of season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱