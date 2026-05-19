AFP
USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann reportedly drawing transfer interest with Lyon open to sale for fee between $23-29 million
- AFP
What happened?
According to The Athletic, Lyon rejected a bid from Atletico Madrid in January that would have seen Tessmann link up with fellow USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso at the Spanish club. On his side, Tessmann was rumored to be happy to stay and see out the season with Lyon, whom he joined in 2024 from Venezia.
Now, ahead of this summer's World Cup, Tessmann is drawing interest from England and Italy, having previously played in Serie A. When he signed with Lyon in 2024, the 24-year-old FC Dallas product turned down approaches from Serie A clubs in favor of the move to France.
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Tessmann's time at Lyon
Since joining Lyon, Tessmann has made 76 appearances for the club across domestic and European competitions. He featured 41 times in all competitions this season, scoring twice, with nine of those appearances and one of those goals coming in the Europa League.
The midfielder did suffer a late-season injury, though, but, while he was kept out of Lyon's final matches due to that muscle strain, it is not expected to impact his World Cup availability.
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World Cup hopes
Tessmann is expected to be a member of the USMNT's World Cup squad this summer, having proven himself on the international level since Mauricio Pochettino's arrival. In total, Tessmann has earned 14 USMNT caps and has started three of the team's last six games while also scoring his first USMNT goal off the bench in November's 5-1 win over Uruguay.
Tyler Adams is widely expected to start at the base of the midfield, and Tessmann is one of several contenders vying to play alongside him. When asked about his World Cup hopes in the fall, Tessmann says his main focus is on the bigger picture, not his specific role.
"The goal is for the U.S. to win the World Cup," he told GOAL in October. "It's not about me winning the World Cup. When you win, your country wins the World Cup. Whatever I can do to make that happen, I'm going to do it. That's my No. 1. So, even when I'm left off, it's personally disappointing, but when I see the guys go out there and play well, I love seeing that. I just want to be available, be healthy, and be there, controlling what I can control.
"At the end of the day, the decision is up to other people. They select the team, and I trust their decision. At the end of the day, it's about America winning the World Cup, not me winning the World Cup."
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What comes next?
Lyon recently wrapped up the club's Ligue 1 season, finishing fourth in France's top flight. That's good enough for a place in the Champions League's third qualifying round. As for Tessmann, he hopes to be involved on Tuesday when the USMNT announce their 26-player World Cup roster.