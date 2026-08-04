USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna completes transfer to Strasbourg as World Cup veteran seeks out fresh start

Reyna initially moved to Gladbach last summer in search of a fresh start, one that saw him unite with longtime friend and USMNT teammate Joe Scally. However, he played just 520 minutes across 19 games, four of which were starts. Limited by muscle problems, he provided just one goal and one assist in his lone season with the club.

“Gio is an excellent player who unfortunately only showed glimpses of his potential during his year at Borussia and was unable to consistently demonstrate his ability on the pitch due to a number of injuries,” says Borussia’s Head of Sports Rouven Schroder. “We have made it clear that we want and need to reshape the squad and reduce its size. We have therefore come to the joint conclusion that going our separate ways this summer is the right step for both sides. We wish him all the best and every success in this exciting challenge in France.”

