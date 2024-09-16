'I have doubts' - Latin America media, personalities not entirely convinced Mauricio Pochettino will deliver for USMNT

There was a mixed reaction from several Latin American outlets following Mauricio Pochettino's unveiling as USMNT coach

Hiring Mauricio Pochettino to lead the men’s national team was a coup for U.S. Soccer. Yet, it was a complicated process, and weeks of reports that the deal was done meant most U.S. fans already had worked out their feelings about the appointment when it became official last week.

But in Poch’s native Latin America, his arrival to the U.S. last week, and the news conference in which he flipped between English and Spanish - joking that the Spanish questions “give me a rest” - made headlines across the region.