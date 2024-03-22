USMNT vs Jamaica player ratings: Haji Wright and Gio Reyna save the USMNT in extra-time - avoiding CONCACAF Nations League semifinal embarrassment

The U.S. were flat for 90 minutes, but a late own-goal and a dominant performance from standout subs Reyna and Wright saved them from embarrassment.

Talk about flirting with disaster, huh?

The U.S. men's national team found themselves just seconds away from a catastrophic result. Through 95 minutes, they had been outplayed, outhustled and, more importantly, outscored. With the score 1-0 to Jamaica, Matt Turner came all the way up for one last corner kick with the USMNT needing a miracle.

They got one. It came off the head of Miles Robinson, and then off the head of Jamaica's Corey Burke; with an own-goal sending the match to extra-time.

From there, it was one-way traffic. It ended 3-1, a result that flattered the USMNT while somewhat dismissing what really was an incredible performance from the Reggae Boyz. On any other day, Jamaica should have walked away multi-goal winners. Fortunately for the USMNT's hopes of a CONCACAF Nations League threepeat, today wasn't one of those days.

In the 30 minutes of extra-time, substitutes Haji Wright and Gio Reyna stole the show with the Coventry City striker netting twice, and the 21-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder assisting both goals.

The USMNT performance was nowhere near good enough; it was slow, lethargic and, perhaps most important, really frustrating to watch. However, Gregg Berhalter has stressed learning how to survive knockout rounds, and that's exactly what the USMNT did. Onto the next, they'll say, but the next will have to be a whole lot better if the U.S. wants to make it three-straight in this competition.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from AT&T Stadium...