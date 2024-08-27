Gabriel Slonina US U20sGetty Images
USMNT starlet and Chelsea-loanee Gaga Slonina named Carabao Cup Player of the Round after shootout with Barnsley

U.S. men's national team's Slonina named Carabao Cup Player of the Round for his shootout heroics with Barnsely

  • Slonina named Carabao Cup Player of the Round
  • Goalkeeper starred in shootout win over Wigan
  • On loan from Chelsea after spending last season at Eupen
