USMNT Form Rankings: Christian Pulisic remains among Serie A’s best as Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi take center stage

It’ll be a while before the U.S. men’s national team convene again - a few months, to be exact. With no international breaks until March, everything shifts back to the club level, even as that little thing called the World Cup looms in the distance.

As the U.S. build toward that tournament, most of the heavy lifting now happens with their clubs. From the Champions League to the MLS playoffs, several of the USMNT’s key players are finding form at the right time, putting in meaningful performances as 2025 winds down. Keeping that momentum rolling into the spring will be vital, especially for those hoping to carve out bigger roles by summer.

From established USMNT starters to those pushing for a breakthrough, these are the American stars thriving at the club level. This is not a ranking of the best players, overall, but rather a snapshot of who is showing the best form at the moment. GOAL takes a look at this recurring feature, tracking the pulse of U.S. talent worldwide.