Celtic FC v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scores horrendous own-goal for Celtic in Champions League

USAC. Carter-VickersCeltic vs Club BrugesCelticClub BrugesChampions League

After some miscommunication with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Carter-Vickers accidentally put the ball in his own net.

  • Celtic playing Club Brugge in UCL
  • Carter-Vickers scores brutal own-goal
  • U.S. international yet to feature under Pochettino
