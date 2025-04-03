This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alejandro Orellana

Why USMNT's Cade Cowell is struggling at Chivas: Former Liga MX, Mexico star Jared Borgetti says being American adds pressure and the 'team's overall performance hasn't helped’

C. CowellCD GuadalajaraLiga MXUSA

A year after a breakout campaign, Cowell is struggling to replicate the same impact and Borgetti dives into the factors behind it

  • Cowell has accumulated just 290 minutes across eight matches in the Clausura 2025

  • The former Earthquakes player has neither scored nor provided any assists in the current tournament

  • This year, he has not been called in by Pochettino for the USMNT

