McKennie Juventus 2024Getty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT boys can't save Juventus! Weston McKennie endures rare quiet night while Tim Weah walks red card tightrope as Bianconeri settle for draw with Roma after feisty Serie A clash

USAJuventusWeston McKennieTimothy WeahSerie ARomaRoma vs Juventus

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah both started for Juventus, but neither were able to help the Old Lady break the deadlock in a 1-1 draw with Roma.

  • Both USMNT stars started game
  • Juve held to frustrating 1-1 draw
  • Result helps maintain stranglehold on third place
