USL players plan protest against US Soccer ahead of U.S. Open Cup amid tense CBA dispute

The protest, which will begin prior to Portland Hearts of Pine’s second-round matchup with Vermont Green, follows demonstrations in USL games to open the season, during which all players stood still for a minute.

The USLPA and the league have yet to agree on a new CBA after the previous deal expired at the start of 2026. They have been in negotiations for almost a year, and talks remain at an impasse, with the two sides still operating under the terms of the previous agreement despite the season starting two weeks ago.

They are said to be far apart on terms, and will resume bargaining on Thursday.