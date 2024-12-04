Unstoppable Mohamed Salah eclipses Wayne Rooney Premier League record with goal & assist for Liverpool against Newcastle - despite playing 214 fewer matches than Man Utd hero
Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record when he scored and assisted goals in the same match for the 37th time in his Premier League career.
- Salah got two goals and an assist
- Has broken Rooney's Premier League record
- Achieved feat at an incredible rate