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Adhe Makayasa

Unexpected boost for Tottenham as key player returns from injury two months early to potentially aid Champions League comeback hopes

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid. Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall has made a surprise return to full training two months ahead of schedule, having previously been ruled out until April following ankle surgery. His availability provides interim boss Igor Tudor with a vital extra creative option as the club seeks a European miracle.

  • Lucas BergvallGetty

    A timely recovery for a sidelined star

    Bergvall's Tuesday morning return to training surprised the Tottenham medical staff. Initially, the teenager was expected to miss most of the spring after surgery to fix an ankle injury in January. The midfielder participated in full-team drills as the team prepares for their daunting last-16 second leg against Atletico. While Spurs must overcome a heavy 5-2 aggregate deficit against the Spanish giants, Bergvall's return adds much-needed depth to a midfield that has struggled.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Tudor faces a selection dilemma

    Interim manager Tudor has also been handed a defensive boost with the return of Cristian Romero to first-team training, following the Argentine's absence from the 1-1 draw at Liverpool. Romero was forced to miss the trip to Anfield after clashing heads with team-mate Joao Palhinha during the first leg defeat to Atletico - an incident Tudor highlighted as yet more evidence of Tottenham's "incredible" bad luck. While the draw against the Reds marked the first time Spurs avoided defeat under Tudor's tenure, they had to navigate the game without both Romero and Palhinha due to strict concussion protocols. Despite his return to the grass, Romero will still need to be closely assessed under those same medical guidelines before he is cleared for a competitive return.

  • Reinforcements arrive as Spurs battle on two fronts

    The Spurs treatment room is clearing beyond Bergvall at a crucial time in their season. After serving a domestic suspension, Micky van de Ven can play in Europe, and Destiny Udogie has rejoined the main group after a hamstring injury. However, a lingering fever kept Conor Gallagher out of the latest session, and Palhinha was limited to individual work. 

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  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chasing a European miracle before the survival sprint

    Spurs do still face a monumental task to overturn a three-goal deficit against Atletico, especially without the suspended Richarlison. Despite the daunting scoreline, the mood has been buoyed by the timely return of key players like Bergvall and Van de Ven. While Premier League survival remains the priority, securing a European miracle would provide a vital psychological springboard for the remainder of the campaign.

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