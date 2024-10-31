The former Barcelona star has settled in perfectly at Miami, and will play a crucial role if the Herons are to end the season with silverware

Look at the biggest earners in MLS, a list released last week, and some of the key names won't surprise you. Lionel Messi is at No.1. Federico Bernadeschi, Sebastian Driussi and Lorenzo Insigne (unfortunately) are among the top five. Olivier Giroud is in the among the highest overall earners despite playing just half a season for LAFC.

But the player at No.3 seems to go largely unacknowledged. Sergio Busquets, who takes home a handsome $8.8 million. The legendary former Barcelona midfielder, who spent 16 seasons with the team, is a winner of nine La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and three major trophies with Spain. Despite all of those accolades, Busquets has largely remained out of spotlight with media and fan praise usually reserved for the likes of Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez among others while in Spain. Now, at the end of his first full campaign in Miami, Busquets finds himself in a similar situation: overlooked, underappreciated - yet handsomely compensated.

Inter Miami won the Supporter's Shield this year, set a new MLS points record, and are clear favorites to win MLS Cup. A lot of the responsibility in pulling it off will fall on Messi's shoulders. But operating there in the shadows, passing around in the background, is Busquets, the defensive midfielder-turned center back who could be the key if the Herons are to do what is widely expected and win their first MLS Cup.