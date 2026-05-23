Unai Emery admits tough job picking best Aston Villa starting XI after Europa League final celebrations as coach prepares for final showdown with Pep Guardiola

Sunday's game will be the 19th between Emery and Guardiola across the latter's spells at Barcelona and City. Emery failed to steer his side to three points in any of the first 13 games, eventually tasting victory with Villa in 2023. Since then Villa have beaten them two more times. That shared history has resulted in a special bond between the managers, with Emery expressing his great respect for his City counterpart.

“I’s my pleasure to play against Guardiola. It’s my pleasure, it’s my honour to face him. I started facing him in 2008/09, he started training in Barcelona and I was starting in Valencia," he said.

“And four years in a row, we were competing, Barcelona, Valencia, (it) was his best moment in Barcelona. Amazing how they were playing, his impact was crazy good, and we were always finishing third.

“And I didn’t beat him. Valencia didn’t beat Barcelona, Unai Emery didn’t beat Guardiola, and they were asking me in the press conference, ‘you can’t beat Guardiola’.

“And I was answering, ‘if I am keeping for a long time, my position here, to face him is really being fantastic’. And now, on Sunday, I’m going to play against him.

“It’s my honour, my pleasure, because he’s the best coach in the world. Clearly, he’s a huge inspiration for other coaches. The only genius is him, and as a competitive, he’s always, every day, because I can identify and I can understand more, watching how he’s managing his team through the chapters in different medias on Amazon or YouTube or everything."

He added: "I beat him here after a long time, I beat him here with Aston Villa, Manchester City, and always how he showed me massive respect is something I appreciate a lot.

“For me, he’s the best coach, but as well as a person, he’s fantastic. I respect him because I think he’s humble. He’s always so respectful with me, and I can watch as well with other coaches, and in football, and even in the life."