'Arsenal are favourites’ - Unai Emery makes Premier League title prediction after claiming Aston Villa are ‘not really’ in race

All eyes will turn to north London on Tuesday when Arsenal entertain Villa in what is shaping up to be a massive game at the top of the league table.

The Gunners head into the match in great spirits having put together a five-game winning run in all competitions following their 2-1 loss at the hands of Emery’s Villa at the start of the month.

On the back of Villa midfielder Emi Buendia’s last-gasp winner in the reverse fixture just 23 days ago, Arsenal have bounced back by securing victories over Club Brugge, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion across the league, Champions League and Carabao Cup respectively.

While Arteta’s men have not quite been at their sparkling best in those wins, they have shown excellent resilience to continually claim three points while not operating at 100 per cent, especially amid a defensive injury crisis which has resulted in the recent losses of Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal were momentarily replaced at the summit by fellow title contenders Manchester City on Saturday, following their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest earlier in the day, before reclaiming top spot after beating Brighton by the same scoreline on home soil.