UEFA considered US-style draft for Champions League draw - where teams would pick their last-16 opponents

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeUEFA considered US-style draft for Champions League draw - where teams would pick their last-16 opponentsChampions LeagueReal MadridArsenalBorussia DortmundManchester CityBarcelonaBayern MunichUEFA had reportedly considered a US-style draft for the Champions League last-16 draw where teams would have had the freedom to pick their opponents.UEFA set to introduce a new draw systemVarious draw methodologies were consideredTennis style seeding system likely to be introduced