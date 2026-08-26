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UEFA set to end FIFA boycott threat after assurances over Infantino's scrapped plan
Assurances lead to a ceasefire
European football's governing body is expected to officially step back from the brink of a historic split with FIFA during a meeting of member federations in Monaco this Thursday. The gathering, held ahead of the Champions League draw, will likely see UEFA members vote to end the boycott threat that has loomed over international football for weeks, according to a person familiar with the proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The resolution of this conflict is a significant relief for the global game, as it clears the way for several high-profile nations to compete in upcoming tournaments without the shadow of political withdrawal. Specifically, it ensures that six European teams can proceed with their final preparations for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on September 5 in Poland.
- AFP
The collapse of the $20 billion plan
The tension reached a boiling point last month when details emerged of Infantino's ambitious plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary to control FIFA's commercial rights, including the World Cup. The proposed entity, reportedly named FIFA Forward Enterprise, was intended to be 20% owned by a consortium of private investors led by a New York-based fund.
Under immense pressure, the FIFA president was forced to drop the proposal within just four days of its public disclosure. However, UEFA remained skeptical, demanding formal assurances that the spinoff would not be rebranded or presented in a slightly altered form in the future. 'UEFA then said it wanted assurances the spinoff, to be called FIFA Forward Enterprise, would not be presented in a different form. That assurance was now received,' the person told the AP.
Infantino faces leadership challenges
Despite the cooling of immediate hostilities, the relationship between Infantino and European leaders remains strained. On August 1, UEFA publicly declared it had no confidence in Infantino's leadership, a move widely interpreted as an opening salvo in an attempt to block his reelection next year. Underlining this growing rift, the Italian FA (FIGC) issued a statement on Wednesday formally withdrawing its backing for the under-fire FIFA president, reinforcing its commitment to align with UEFA and European counterparts in promoting a model of football rooted in merit, sustainability, and fan focus.
The fallout from the investor plan has undeniably damaged Infantino's standing among his most powerful constituents. The timeline for the upcoming election has already been set, with a November 18 deadline for candidates to enter the presidential contest. The final vote is scheduled to take place four months later at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.
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Focus shifts back to the pitch
For the players and coaches involved in European international setups, the end of the boycott threat provides much-needed clarity. Alongside heavyweights France and Spain, the nations of England, Italy, Portugal, and the tournament hosts Poland can now focus entirely on the Under-20 Women's World Cup.
Following the Under-20 tournament, the next FIFA-governed fixtures in Europe will be the qualifying playoffs for the 2027 Women's World Cup, taking place from October 9-13. Meanwhile, European qualifiers for the subsequent men's World Cup are not scheduled to begin until 2029.
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