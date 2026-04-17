UEFA have caused Barcelona 'serious harm' as vice-president defends official complaint after Atletico Madrid upset

Yuste has spoken out to justify the club's decision to submit a formal grievance to European football's governing body. The move comes in the wake of a controversial quarter-final tie against domestic rivals Atletico Madrid, where several decisions left the Blaugrana hierarchy fuming. The grievance highlights a series of disputed incidents, including the red card shown to Pau Cubarsi, the alleged handball by Marc Pubill, and the expulsion of Eric Garcia. Furthermore, the club is seeking clarification on a potential penalty on Dani Olmo and a controversial clash between Fermin Lopez and Juan Musso.

"We have wanted a formal complaint before UEFA for the tie that has left us out of the Champions League, serious errors that we wanted to convey in this statement, which are very well explained and which we believe do not conform to the regulations of football," Yuste explained. He was adamant that the impact of these decisions went far beyond the pitch, stating: "They have caused us serious economic and sporting harm, hence it reflects our indignation before UEFA."