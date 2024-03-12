Tyler Adams has a 'good day'! USMNT star showered with praise as 'very humble' midfielder steps up injury recovery with Bournemouth development side appearance
USMNT star Tyler Adams got some vital minutes on his way to injury recovery, with Bournemouth youth team boss Adam Connell hailing him a "lovely lad".
- Adams has barely featured since summer signing
- But got minutes in with development squad
- Bournemouth youth team boss lauded him as "lovely lad"