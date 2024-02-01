TWO Wrexham transfers within minutes! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side make flying start to deadline day with double deal for striker & ex-Man City winger

TWO Wrexham transfers within minutes! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side make flying start to deadline day with double deal for striker & ex-Man City wingerBrendan MaddenX @Wrexham_AFCWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersWrexham got transfer deadline day off to a flying start announcing two new signings within moments of each other.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham announce two new arrivalsReds nab Luke Bolton from SalfordForward Jack Marriott arrives from League One Fleetwood