'Could've had two haircuts!' - Aston Villa mock The United Strand after downing Man Utd and extending winning run to 10 games

Amorim's men started the season on a sour note as they failed to put up quality performances and lost quite a few games at the beginning of the season. They also faced elimination from the Carabao Cup second round after losing against fourth-tier club Grimsby Town.

They somewhat rediscovered their old form in October, as they won three matches in a row against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton and then managed back-to-back draws on the road to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. However, since the restart of the campaign after the November international break, United have won just two matches out of their last six outings.

On Sunday, Matheus Cunha restored parity for the visitors three minutes after Morgan Rogers had handed the Villans the lead. But soon after the break, Rogers scored a second for his side and sealed a crucial win for Unai Emery's men.