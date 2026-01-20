Trophy win for Ted Lasso? Star wants ‘revenge arc’ in Season 4 as ‘entire philosophy changes’ for American coach

It has also been revealed that a whole host of new characters are ready to be introduced, with Sudeikis and Co looking to take the show in a different direction. There will be a number of familiar faces on board as well.

Contract options were taken up on Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift - meaning that they will be reprising popular roles.

What their storylines entail remains to be seen, but Jimoh has revealed what he is hoping to see from another round of emotional and comedic antics. He initially joked to People magazine by saying: “My dream to see happen? A funeral for Sam. Wouldn’t that be hilarious? I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking. I take it back, I take it back, I take it back.”

He went on to say, with the potential there for Ted Lasso writers to put the building blocks in place on which multiple new series can be constructed: “I want Ted to actually win something. He’s like, ‘It’s not about the wins and losses.’ I’m like, ‘Win. Win a trophy, bro. Win a trophy.’

“Can you imagine his entire philosophy changes? Great, we’ll get like three more seasons. I’m down for that. Let’s have a revenge arc for Ted Lasso!”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!