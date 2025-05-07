John Terry Chelsea Champions League 2008AFP
Jude Summerfield

'Tried to be a hero!' - Fuming Claude Makelele reveals John Terry 'changed agreed penalty order' before infamous slip in Chelsea's Champions League final defeat to Man Utd

J. TerryChelseaC. MakeleleChampions LeaguePremier LeagueManchester United

Claude Makelele has revealed John Terry changed Chelsea's penalty order in the 2008 final 'to be a hero', but his miss cost his club the trophy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Terry infamously slipped when he missed penalty
  • Nicolas Anelka then had effort saved
  • Makelele criticises former captain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
31554 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches