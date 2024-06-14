Trent Alexander-Arnold is too good to sit on the England bench - playing the Liverpool right-back in midfield at Euro 2024 is a risk worth taking

The 25-year-old may have little experience of operating centrally, but he has the requisite skills to thrive in the role

What's this? Is Gareth Southgate about to go out swinging? England's famously amiable manager has already shown his ruthless streak ahead of Euro 2024 by ditching popular players such as Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford. Now, it seems he's ready, willing and able to make some bold calls as he looks to belatedly bring an end to his country's agonising 58-year title drought.

Having already taken a huge chance on Luke Shaw's fitness, the latest reports coming out of the England camp suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold will start Sunday's Group C clash with Serbia in Gelsenkirchen - and not at right-back either, but in midfield.

It's a daring decision, given the enormity of the occasion and the fact that the Liverpool ace has so little experience of playing centrally. However, it's a risk well worth taking, an exciting gamble that could pay off spectacularly for Southgate in Germany.