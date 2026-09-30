'It’s been a long time' - Trent Alexander-Arnold sends clear message to Thomas Tuchel after ending two-year England exile

England secured a crucial 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic in their Nations League campaign. Tuchel's side took control of the contest early on, bouncing back from their recent defeat to Spain. Their task was made significantly easier when Pavel Sulc was shown a straight red card after 25 minutes for a reckless challenge on Elliot Anderson.

Despite boasting a clear numerical advantage, England initially struggled to break down a resilient and highly organised Czech defence. The decisive breakthrough finally arrived two minutes into the second half. It was sparked by a moment of world-class vision from a player who has found international opportunities incredibly hard to come by under the current regime.