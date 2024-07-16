Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is 'concrete' as La Liga giants make contact over signing Liverpool star

GettyRichard MillsTrent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is 'concrete' as La Liga giants make contact over signing Liverpool starTrent Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersReal Madrid's interest in Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly 'getting concrete' amid uncertainty over his Anfield future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlexander-Arnold out of contract in 2025England man yet to sign new Liverpool dealReal Madrid step up bid to sign full-backArticle continues below