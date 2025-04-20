'I'm not going to speak' - Trent Alexander-Arnold ducks question on future after firing Liverpool to win against Leicester as Reds close in on 'very special' Premier League title win
Trent Alexander-Arnold has refused to address his future after firing Liverpool to a win against Leicester amid reports he will join Real Madrid.
- TAA was benched against Leicester
- Scored within five minutes after coming on
- Did not comment about his future at Anfield