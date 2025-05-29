Jose Mourinho InterGetty
Chris Burton

'The treble is mine!' - Jose Mourinho aims playful dig at Inter ahead of Champions League final but backs former club to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in Munich

J. MourinhoInterChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs InterParis Saint-GermainSerie A

Jose Mourinho has aimed a playful “the treble is mine” dig at Inter ahead of their clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 Champions League final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Portuguese coach made history in 2009-10
  • Won Serie A, Coppa Italia & Champions League
  • Nerazzurri back in the hunt for European crown
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
35552 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match