'No reason to treat the best player in the world like this!' - Lionel Messi defended by Inter Miami team-mate as Mexico branded 'only Latin American country that doesn't enjoy watching him' after friendly controversy
Lionel Messi has been defended after sparking controversy at Inter Miami, with Mexico the “only Latin American country that doesn’t enjoy him”.
- Argentine icon angered fans vs Club America
- His antics in Las Vegas have been criticised
- Team-mate wants GOAT to be enjoyed by everyone