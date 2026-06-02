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Real Madrid make Denzel Dumfries approach as Inter open talks to sign replacement
Madrid turn to Serie A for defensive reinforcements
Real Madrid are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen their squad despite the backdrop of presidential elections at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club has identified the full-back positions as a priority area after an inconsistent season in the wide defensive roles.
Dani Carvajal's departure this summer left Los Blancos with only Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, forcing them to look for a successor to the Spanish defender. Dumfries has emerged as a leading candidate, as Gianluca Di Marzio indicate Real Madrid have already made an initial approach to assess the possibility of completing a deal for the Inter wing-back this summer.
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Real Madrid consider move for Dumfries
The 30-year-old has been a key performer for Inter, but the Serie A champions could be forced to consider a sale if a substantial offer arrives from the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid are reportedly looking to add more attacking thrust from wide areas, with Dumfries fitting the profile they want.
Inter have already begun preparing for that possibility. The club have identified Atalanta defender Palestra as their preferred replacement and have moved quickly to open negotiations for the highly rated youngster following his impressive loan spell at Cagliari.
Release clause could accelerate the move
A key factor in the deal is Dumfries' reported release clause, valued at around €25 million. That figure is considered affordable for Real Madrid and could allow the club to avoid lengthy negotiations with Inter.
The clause also makes Dumfries a more straightforward option than alternatives such as Pedro Porro and Ivan Fresneda. Madrid's interest appears to be moving beyond monitoring and towards concrete action.
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Inter prepare for life after Dumfries
The next step will be whether Real Madrid decide to activate Dumfries' release clause and formalise their pursuit. The contractual situation gives the Spanish giants a clear route to complete a deal if they choose to proceed.
Inter, for their part, are already working on contingency plans. Reports claim they have offered €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses for Palestra, although Atalanta are seeking a fee closer to €50 million. Their pursuit of the young defender suggests preparations are underway for a potential Dumfries departure.