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Man Utd eye shock move for Scotland's World Cup goalkeeper
Red Devils trail stopper
Old Trafford recruitment staff are tracking the experienced goalkeeper to facilitate a sweeping overhaul of their current goalkeeping hierarchy. According to The Sun, Gunn has emerged as a key target after recently featuring for Scotland in their World Cup fixtures against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil. The former Norwich City player shares a strong historical connection with United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, from their time together at Manchester City's academy.
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Onana told to depart
The club's active pursuit of alternative options stems from a firm decision to offload both Altay Bayindir and former Inter star Andre Onana. Management have explicitly informed the Cameroonian international of their intentions to cash in on him during the current transfer window, although he is still scheduled to report back for early pre-season training in a fortnight if a deal is not finalised. Meanwhile, Bayindir is widely expected to return to Turkey.
Lammens cements starting role
Young goalkeeper Senne Lammens has firmly established himself as the undisputed number one at Old Trafford since making his debut against Sunderland last October. However, with elite Champions League football returning to their busy fixture schedule next season, the recruitment team are determined to secure reliable, experienced competition. United have also monitored Leeds United’s veteran custodian Karl Darlow, while young returning loanee Radek Vitek has explicitly expressed his reluctance to return as a mere backup player.
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Pre-season testing looms large
If his transfer stalls, Onana could potentially feature in upcoming friendly fixtures against Wrexham in Helsinki on July 18 and Rosenborg on July 24. Bayindir will return from an extended three-week post-World Cup holiday following Turkey's early elimination by Australia and Paraguay before resolving a prospective move to Besiktas. The finalised goalkeeping department faces an immediate domestic test when United open their Premier League campaign away at newly promoted Hull City on August 22.
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