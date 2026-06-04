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Man City rejected! Elliot Anderson bid turned down with Nottingham Forest holding out for mammoth transfer fee
City's opening move meets resistance
Man City have reportedly identified Anderson as a key target as they look to refresh their options in the middle of the park. The Cityzens is believed to value the 23-year-old's versatility, energy and ability to fit into the club's demanding tactical system.
The Manchester club see Anderson as a player with the potential to develop into a long-term asset. However, according to The Athletic, their initial approach has been knocked back by Forest, who are determined to retain one of the most important members of Vitor Pereira's squad. The club are not under pressure to sell and have made it clear that Anderson is not available at a discount.
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Forest demands huge costs
Forest have reportedly informed City that it would take a mammoth offer to bring them to the negotiating table. Having invested heavily in Anderson, the club regard him as a central figure in their long-term plans. The club's hierarchy are said to be prepared to resist interest from wealthier rivals unless their valuation is met in full. The reported stance also serves as a message to other clubs that Anderson will only leave for a premium fee.
Why Anderson has become such a sought-after target
Anderson's stock has risen rapidly since his move from Newcastle. The midfielder has established himself as a regular starter at Forest and has earned praise for his ability to drive forward from deep positions as well as his intensity out of possession. In the 2025-26 season, the 23-year-old appeared in all 38 Premier League matches, starting 37 of them.
His development has reportedly attracted growing attention, with him also being named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup. For City, he represents more than just a short-term addition, with the club viewing him as a potential future midfield leader.
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Decision time for City
City must now decide whether to return with an improved offer or shift their focus to alternative midfield targets. While Anderson fits the profile the club is reportedly looking for, Forest's asking price could test City's willingness to proceed with the deal.
For Forest, the priority remains maintaining stability and retaining key players. Anderson remains at the City Ground for now, but interest from one of Europe's biggest clubs means the situation could continue to develop as the transfer window progresses.