'A tragedy that could and should have been avoided' - Cardiff City take aim at Nantes over death of Emiliano Sala in passionate statement ahead of £105m hearing as bitter seven-year legal battle nears conclusion

Cardiff are seeking £105m ($140m) in damages. They were a Premier League side when agreeing a deal for Sala, but suffered relegation out of the top flight at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

David Anderson, who helped to organise the flight in question, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the tragedy. On December 8, 2025, proceedings will begin at the Nantes Commercial Court as Cardiff state their case.

The presiding French judge will consider whether Nantes are liable for the financial losses being claimed by Cardiff. If the Bluebirds are successful, then a decision will be made on how much they are owed.