Why is it so 'tough to play for England'? Harry Kane's prickly response to Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer's Euro 2024 criticism proves turgid Three Lions still can't cope with pressure

The Three Lions' captain went on the defensive ahead of Tuesday's crunch game with Slovenia, and in doing so missed the bigger picture

England are on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 at the 2024 European Championship. They sit top of Group C on four points, and need only a draw in their final outing against Slovenia to be certain of progressing.

It's undeniably a strong position to be in. The problem is, Gareth Southgate's side haven't come anywhere near close to justifying their billing as pre-tournament favourites. England limped past Serbia courtesy of a one-man show from Jude Bellingham, before being held to a dour 1-1 draw by Denmark, and an inquest is now underway.

Gary Lineker went so far as to describe the performance against the Danes as "sh*t" on his popular 'The Rest is Football' podcast, which summed up the general mood of the nation. But instead of owning England's faults and acknowledging where improvements must be made, Harry Kane attempted to turn the tables on the former Three Lions striker-turned-pundit.

And in his parting message at a highly charged pre-match press conference on Sunday, the Bayern Munich man implored the fans to "trust us as much as possible, get behind us and help us achieve what we want to achieve and that’s to be successful". Kane clearly doesn't realise that trust is a two-way street, and so far England have done nothing to earn any in Germany.