Tottenham outcast Yves Bissouma apologises for nitrous oxide use as he reveals depression after terrifying home raid
Bissouma in hot water
Bissouma is yet to feature in a competitive fixture for Spurs this season, having been excluded due to repeated lateness and then suffering with injury for much of the campaign. The former Brighton star was filmed inhaling laughing gas for a second time in just over a year last month and is facing disciplinary action from the club following this latest behavioural breach.
Following last year’s incident, Spurs handed the player a one-match ban, but there is little to suggest they will be as lenient a second time. It has been reported that the Malian has been transfer listed by the club who are determined to offload the 29-year-old after yet another off-field incident.
Possession of nitrous oxide – a class C drug – for recreational use has been illegal in the UK since 2023 with criminal penalties potentially including up to a two-year prison sentence. On the second incident, Bissouma’s boss Thomas Frank said: "It's an internal matter we are dealing with at the moment, and when we have dealt with that, then I will comment on it.”
Bissouma apologises to fans
Speaking to the Sun, Bissouma has offered an apology to Spurs fans, insisting that it is "not who I am".
The midfielder explained that he has been suffering from mental health difficulties following a series of burglaries at his home. Bissouma has had his house raided on three occasions, with masked thieves hammering down his front door on the most serious occasion. He adds that a friend of his also has taken £1million off him, a total he is still trying to recoup.
"I am sorry. This incident broke something in me I didn’t even know I could break," he said. "I apologise to the fans. The trauma added to my life — fear, panic, depression and paranoia."
Bissouma said that he is a strong person and, "I hate feeling like a victim, but what I lost wasn’t just material. It was what the trauma added to my life — fear, panic, depression, paranoia, sleepless nights, and a constant loss of trust."
Trauma takes its toll on Bissouma
In the same interview, Bissouma continued to share just how impacted he has been by these robberies. He said that his mental health is not an excuse for taking the nitrous oxide, but "I hope people can maybe understand me a bit more because of this."
He shared that he was too scared to sleep at his own home in fear of being present amid another robbery and so would sometimes sleep at Spurs’ training ground.
"For like three, four, sometimes five days, I was sleeping there because I did not want to be at home. Even talking about this is hard. All these things were going on in my head, worrying about my dad who is not well, and sometimes I think as a human, it’s a bit hard," Bissouma said.
The midfielder spoke with a therapist as many as five times a week to help cope with the trauma and depression he was feeling. Bissouma has also not given up hope of playing for Spurs again. "I want to move on from my mistakes. I like playing for Tottenham. I’m just thinking about being fit again and trying to enjoy football," he added.
Spurs and Bissouma at crossroads
It remains to be seen if Bissouma can regain the trust of Frank or whether his time in north London will come to a close in the next transfer window. Fenerbahce had been interested in signing the Spurs man in the summer, but pulled the plug late in the window. The Turkish giants had decided against signing Bissouma after he picked up an injury, but could return in January to take him to Istanbul.
