Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore reveals heart scare that kept him bed-bound for six weeks

In November 2024, Moore was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after experiencing sudden chest pains. The diagnosis forced the teenager into six weeks of absolute bed rest, prohibiting any form of exercise just as he was establishing himself in the Tottenham first team.

Recounting the moment on Tottenham’s official website, Moore said: “I was playing really well, starting to find my feet in the first team, then I think it was just before the Galatasaray game. I trained a couple of days before it, I think I was set to start or make an appearance in that game, then went for a driving lesson that night and all of a sudden I just felt a pain in my chest.

"The doctor called me and just said ‘forget about football for now’. It came back that i had myocarditis, which is a virus and it went to my heart, gave me the pain in my heart. I’m lucky I caught it early because I’m not sure what could have happened after that. I think I was in bed for six weeks. I wasn’t allowed any exercise.”