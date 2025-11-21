Tottenham strike partnership with Turkish company to become official hair transplant sponsor as wait for stadium deal continues

While Spurs were unveiling new commercial ventures off the pitch, Thomas Frank delivered a wave of positive injury news ahead of Sunday’s north London derby at the Emirates against Arsenal. The manager confirmed that Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani have all returned to training and are available to face Arsenal. All three endured disrupted international breaks as Sarr limped off for Senegal against Brazil, Bergvall withdrew from Sweden duty due to concussion symptoms, and Kolo Muani missed France’s qualifiers after a jaw issue picked up against Manchester United.

"Pape trained today,” Frank said. "He's ready, available. Lucas trained today. Ready, available. Kolo Muani, yes. Trained today. Available, of course, has a mask [he] needs to play with."

Frank confirmed that Dominic Solanke remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a lingering ankle injury sustained in August.

On Solanke, Frank said: "Dom is not ready yet. I think he also had an article recently where he spoke about it. So we are very, as I said, the same. Very aware that when we put him out there, we want to be absolutely sure, as sure as we can be, that no setback going forward. So I'm comfortable he will soon be ready, but I will not put a timeframe on it."

Meanwhile, speaking about his injury struggles, Solanke told The Athletic: "It’s been very difficult. At first, I didn’t think I would be out for too long but we didn’t really understand the extent of the injury. I was trying to get back as quickly as I could but it didn’t happen, so I had to have surgery. Since then, I have been working to get back.

"I’m not putting a timeline on it because I’ve been telling everyone ‘I’m going to be back soon’ for the last few months. I’m taking it day by day but hopefully I won’t be much longer."