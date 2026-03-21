AFP
Tottenham target two England goalkeepers and 'new Manuel Neuer' for summer transfer window
Spurs interested in GKs
Per the Daily Mail, Spurs are interested in signing Germany Under-21 goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from Freiburg, and are also interested in both Dean Henderson and James Trafford, of Crystal Palace and Manchester City respectively, as they draw up plans to potentially replace Vicario amid his own links with Inter. Spurs are locked in a survival battle and have a six-pointer looming against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the club are aware that the Italy international is likely to depart in the summer amid interest from Inter, and replacements are being sought. Antonin Kinsky may also leave after his ignominious performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, though he may go on loan, instead of for a fee.
Trafford would cost around £35 million, and Atubolu is seen as a more cost-effective option, as his contract expires in 2027 with no plans to renew.
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Vicario's injury blow
Spurs are preparing for life without Vicario already, as he will undergo surgery after Sunday's fixture against Forest. The north London club are 16th, with 30 points, and are just one point ahead of both 18th-placed West Ham and 17th-placed Forest.
The Italian has a hernia injury and his procedure has been timed to coincide with the international break. Prognoses tend to vary from between four to six weeks for a hernia surgery, meaning that he is set to miss key fixtures. At a minimum, Vicario is set to miss clashes with Sunderland and Brighton. If he misses six weeks, he could also be out for games against Wolves and Aston Villa.
Spurs said in a statement: "We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will undergo surgery next week on a hernia. The minor procedure for the Italy international goalkeeper has been timed to have as minimal an impact on our season as possible. Guglielmo will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, and it is hoped that he could return to action within the next month."
'The new Neuer'
Atubolu, per the report, has been likened to Manuel Neuer because of his distinctive style in goal, and he is also seen as an expert at saving penalties, as he stopped five spot-kicks in succession in the Bundesliga, a new record. A Germany Under-21 international with 22 caps at youth level, he has yet to break into the senior squad, but he has been a standout for Freiburg in recent seasons. In total, he has made 112 appearances for the Bundesliga club, keeping 36 clean sheets and set a new club record for the longest time played without conceding a goal, going 609 minutes without seeing his own net ripple.
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What comes next?
West Ham are also reported to hold an interest in the Freiburg 'keeper, but they are in an equally precarious position as Spurs; each will be out to preserve their Premier League status before formalising their plans for the summer.
Atubolu is hoping to seal a summer move and is also aiming to become the very first black goalkeeper to represent Germany.
He said: “Becoming the first black goalkeeper in Germany's senior team would be something special; it's never happened before. But it doesn't really matter to me what colour someone's skin is. In the end, performance should always be the deciding factor.”
Speaking of the potential of a call-up as a young stopper, he added: “I'd say that now is a good time for me, because Manuel Neuer is no longer here and Marc-André ter Stegen probably won't be playing for the national team for a very long time either. Back then, Neuer was the best in the world - but now we no longer have just one best goalkeeper, but several who are in the running. I think this could be an advantage for me.”
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