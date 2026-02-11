Tottenham star suffers season-ending ACL injury to compound miserable week for the club

Odobert is now set to join a lengthy injury list at Tottenham. Spurs have been plagued by injuries all season and are currently without 11 first-teamers including Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall. The situation means that Frank had to cope with a threadbare squad for much of the season which had led to criticism from captain Cristian Romero. He hit out at the club's hierarchy on social media, saying: “Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were all incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially as we had only 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”

Tottenham were active in the January transfer window, bringing in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and 19-year-old left-back prospect Souza rom Santos. They north Londoners also waved goodbye to Brennan Johnson who joined Crystal Palace.