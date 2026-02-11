Goal.com
Tottenham star suffers season-ending ACL injury to compound miserable week for the club

Tottenham are in the midst of a difficult week after sacking manager Thomas Frank following a disappointing home defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday night. The result has left the club perilously close to the drop zone and in the hunt for a new manager. Spurs have also seen their injury crisis deepen with yet another first-team star facing a long spell out of action.

  • Odobert suffers ACL injury

    Tottenham fear that midfielder Wilson Odobert will now miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. The 21-year-old sustained the injury against Newcastle and has now undergone tests which show a  rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to L'Equipe. Odobert now looks set for a lengthy absence from the game and may even require surgery on the injury. If he does go under the knife then there is no chance at all he will play again for Tottenham this season.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Tottenham's injury crisis grows

    Odobert is now set to join a lengthy injury list at Tottenham. Spurs have been plagued by injuries all season and are currently without 11 first-teamers including Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall. The situation means that Frank had to cope with a threadbare squad for much of the season which had led to criticism from captain Cristian Romero. He hit out at the club's hierarchy on social media, saying: “Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were all incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially as we had only 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”

    Tottenham were active in the January transfer window, bringing in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and 19-year-old left-back prospect Souza rom Santos. They north Londoners also waved goodbye to Brennan Johnson who joined Crystal Palace.

