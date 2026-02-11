Getty Images Sport
Tottenham star suffers season-ending ACL injury to compound miserable week for the club
Odobert suffers ACL injury
Tottenham fear that midfielder Wilson Odobert will now miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. The 21-year-old sustained the injury against Newcastle and has now undergone tests which show a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to L'Equipe. Odobert now looks set for a lengthy absence from the game and may even require surgery on the injury. If he does go under the knife then there is no chance at all he will play again for Tottenham this season.
Tottenham's injury crisis grows
Odobert is now set to join a lengthy injury list at Tottenham. Spurs have been plagued by injuries all season and are currently without 11 first-teamers including Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall. The situation means that Frank had to cope with a threadbare squad for much of the season which had led to criticism from captain Cristian Romero. He hit out at the club's hierarchy on social media, saying: “Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were all incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially as we had only 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”
Tottenham were active in the January transfer window, bringing in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and 19-year-old left-back prospect Souza rom Santos. They north Londoners also waved goodbye to Brennan Johnson who joined Crystal Palace.
