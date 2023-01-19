Tottenham most expensive player sales - How Spurs made £840 million in outgoing transfers

One of the oldest clubs in English football, Tottenham Hotspur were formed in September 1882 with the motto of 'To Dare Is To Do'.
Nicknamed 'The Lillywhites', Spurs have won two first-division titles, eight FA Cups, four League Cups, one Uefa Cup Winners' Cup (abolished) and one Uefa Cup (now Europa League).
Some great players have featured for Tottenham throughout the years - Paul Gascoigne needs no introduction, and neither does Glenn Hoddle.
Gareth Bale and Luka Modric had huge success throughout their careers, and their departures were followed by the rise of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. In between these eras, Tottenham have let go of some of their best players at a premium fee.
Who are those players?
Let's take a look!
Tottenham most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Steven Bergwijn
£28.13M
£34.88M
2021/22
Juan Foyth
£13.50M
£31.16M
2020/21
Kyle Walker-Peters
£11.97M
£11..97M
2019/20
Christian Eriksen
£24.30M
£58.05M
2018/19
Mousa Dembele
£4.82M
£4.82M
2017/18
Kyle Walker
£47.43M
£93.42M
2016/17
Ryan Mason
£13.86M
£47.07M
2015/16
Roberto Soldado
£14.40M
£78.53M
2014/15
Gylfi Sigurdsson
£9.09M
£39.74M
2013/14
Gareth Bale
£90.90M
£124.56M
2012/13
Luka Modric
£31.50M
£65.50M
2011/12
Peter Crouch
£10.17M
£38.93M
2010/11
Robbie Keane/Adel Taarabt
£1.08M
£2.64M
2009/10
Darren Bent
£10.62M
£28.53M
2008/09
Dimitar Berbatov
£34.20M
£79.25M
2007/08
Jermain Defoe
£8.37M
£20.30M
2006/07
Michael Carrick
£24.48M
£34.79M
2005/06
Frederic Kanoute
£5.85M
£22.91M
2004/05
Helder Postiga
£6.75M
£9.45M
2003/04
Jonathan Blondel
£1.08M
£1.58M
2002/03
Stephen Clemence
£1.22M
£1.22M
2001/02
Luke Young
£5.40M
£8.78M
2000/01
Espen Baardsen
£1.80M
£2.21M
TOTAL
£840.29M
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.